Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walsh (illness) won't play Monday against the Pacers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Walsh was unable to clear his questionable tag for this contest, but Jaylen Brown (illness) was given the green light. With Walsh out, Sam Hauser, Josh Minott and Hugo Gonzalez could potentially be more involved.
