Minott chipped in 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 victory over the Knicks.

Minott's role has fluctuated dramatically this year, making him an unreliable fantasy asset. The 27 minutes were his most since Nov. 5. He has the tools to be an effective nine-category asset, but Minott has averaged just 7.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.2 minutes per contest over 20 games this season, and the Celtics don't appear to trust him with consistent minutes.