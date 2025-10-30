Minott generated 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes of Wednesday's 125-105 win over the Cavaliers.

Minott notched his first NBA double-double since Feb. 8, 2023. His 14 rebounds were also a career high. The 2022 second-round pick has seemingly found a home in Boston, as he's now started back-to-back games and has scored in double figures in three straight contests. Minott should continue to draw starts if he maintains this level of production.