Minott (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Sunday's 114-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Minott had appeared in 27 of the Celtics' first 28 games of the season and averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 18.1 minutes per contest, but he appears to have lost his foothold in the Boston rotation. He's now failed to get off the bench in two straight contests, with head coach Joe Mazzulla turning to Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez and Luka Garza to serve as the team's main backup options in the frontcourt.