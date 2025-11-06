Minott finished with 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 136-107 win over Washington.

Minott dominated in the win, scoring a season-high 21 points, once again putting himself on the standard league radar. Despite starting the past six games, his playing time continues to frustrate fantasy managers. This was obviously an encouraging performance, but the opponent likely had something to do with that. He could be worth taking a flier on, just in case this leads to some consistent production.