Minott agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with the Celtics on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Timberwolves declined Minott's $2.19 million team option for 2025-26 ahead of free agency, but he'll get a mild bump in pay as he moves on to the Celtics. According to Michael Scotto of USA Today, the second season of the deal is a team option. After entering the league in 2022 as a second-round pick, Minott averaged just 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per contest across 93 appearances with Minnesota over the last three seasons, but the 6-foot-8 forward turned in excellent production at the G League level in 2022-23 and 2023-24 and makes for a worthwhile flier for the Celtics. Though he may find himself outside of the rotation to begin his time in Boston, Minott should have a better chance at earning minutes with his new team than he did in Minnesota, especially with star forward Jayson Tatum (Achilles) likely to miss most of the 2025-26 season.