Minott amassed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 13 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to Detroit.

Minott's fall from grace continues, going scoreless for the fourth time in the past month. In 13 appearances during that time, Minott has offered very little on either end of the floor, averaging 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per contest. Outside of dynasty formats, it's hard to make a case for Minott being on any rosters.