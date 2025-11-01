Minott contributed two points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over the 76ers.

While Minott was invisible on offense in this one, he was still Boston's leading rebounder and helped the Celtics win the rebounding battle 45-40. The offense may come and go, but he should be consistent with the hustle stats and looks to be locked in as a starter, which will maintain his value in deep leagues.