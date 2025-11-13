Celtics' Josh Minott: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Minott will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Minott had been trending down the past three games, and he bottomed out Tuesday, logging a season-low eight minutes. It'll be interesting to see what his minutes look like in the reserve role Wednesday evening, but he's no longer a must-roster player in 12-team formats.
