Minott racked up seven points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 22 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to Milwaukee.

After generating some buzz early on this season, Minott has since been overshadowed by the emergence of Jordan Walsh. Across 24 regular-season appearances, Minott holds averages of 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 19.2 minutes per contest.