Minott is not in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Nets on Tuesday.

Contrary to a previous report, Minott will remain in a reserve role while Jordan Walsh remains in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game. Minott has seen his playing time fluctuate regardless of his role, so his usage during Tuesday's game may come down to matchups and flow. He has averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals over 18.8 minutes per game since Nov. 1.