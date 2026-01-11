site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Josh Minott: Out again Monday
RotoWire Staff
Minott (ankle) won't play Monday in Indiana, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
This will be the fourth straight game on the inactive list for Minott. His next chance to play will come Thursday in Miami.
