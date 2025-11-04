Celtics' Josh Minott: Plays 15 minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Minott finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to the Jazz.
It was another disappointing game for Minott, playing just 15 minutes despite continuing to start. While his production has been adequate, his role is simply too inconsistent to trust across most competitive fantasy leagues. He has now played fewer than 23 minutes in three straight games, scoring a total of just 14 points on 6-for-21 shooting.
