Minott posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound over eight minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 loss to Philadelphia.

Minott picked up three quick personal fouls Tuesday and was benched in favor of Jordan Walsh, then never saw the court again for the rest of the game. He was unable to redeem himself from Sunday's scoreless outing against Orlando, but will look to get back on track Wednesday against the Grizzlies.