Minott logged 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes of Friday's 107-105 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser and Derrick White were rested Friday, allowing Minott to get a look with the first unit. Minott has made a strong case to be in the rotation on Opening Night through two preseason games, posting averages of 10.5 points, 6.5 rebonds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.0 minutes per contest.