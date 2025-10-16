Minott logged nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes of Wednesday's 110-108 preseason win over the Raptors.

Minott has certainly made a strong case to be in the rotation for Opening Night, and at this point, he's likely to see plenty of minutes too. Through four exhibitions, Minott has averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per night.