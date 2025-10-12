Celtics' Josh Minott: Shifts back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Minott isn't part of the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against Cleveland.
Minott started Friday's exhibition while starters Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser and Derrick White rested, but with all three back in action Sunday, Minott will return to the second unit. Minott scored 13 points in 26 minutes Friday.
More News
-
Celtics' Josh Minott: Scores 13 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Josh Minott: With first unit Friday•
-
Celtics' Josh Minott: Impressive two-way performance•
-
Celtics' Josh Minott: Gets two-year deal with Boston•
-
Josh Minott: Team optioned declined•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Receives rare playoff minutes•