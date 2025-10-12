default-cbs-image
Minott isn't part of the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against Cleveland.

Minott started Friday's exhibition while starters Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser and Derrick White rested, but with all three back in action Sunday, Minott will return to the second unit. Minott scored 13 points in 26 minutes Friday.

