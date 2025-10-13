Minott produced 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes of Sunday's 138-107 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Minott continues to make a strong push for a rotation role ahead of Opening Night. Through three exhibitions, the forward holds averages of 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers on 53.6 percent shooting in 25.1 minutes per contest. He's gaining steam as a flier in deeper formats.