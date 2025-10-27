Minott will be in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Minott played well in 14 minutes off the bench his last time out, finishing with 10 points, one rebound, one assist, one three-pointer and three steals, so it'll be interesting to see what he can do in an expanded role Monday evening. He'll draw a favorable matchup against a Pelicans team missing some key pieces, so he's on the radar as a potential dart throw in daily fantasy leagues.