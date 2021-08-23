Richardson signed a one-year contract extension with the Celtics on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Richardson was traded from the Mavs to the Celtics at the end of July, and he'll receive $24 million over the next two seasons as a result of Monday's extension. Richardson was already set to make around $11.6 million in 2021, putting his 2022 salary at $12.4 million. He averaged 21.1 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists over 59 contests a season ago and is expected to come off the bench with Boston during the upcoming campaign.