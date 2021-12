Richardson posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and two assists over 16 minutes in Tuesday's 117-102 road loss to the Lakers.

After a late November illness forced Richardson to miss three games, he appeared in five straight contests. Over that span he's come off the bench and produced 10.4 points, 1.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers over 21.8 minutes per game. Jaylen Brown's recent absence (hamstring) seems to have boosted Dennis Schroder's production more than Richardson's.