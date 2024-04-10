Holiday has agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension with the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Holiday has fit in seamlessly in Boston, playing a key role on this 60-plus-win team behind averages of 12.5 points, 4.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 triples, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and just 1.8 turnovers per contest on 48.1 percent shooting from the field and 83.3 percent at the line. Holiday will become just the fourth player to sign a four-year, fully guaranteed contract at 33 or older, joining the ranks of Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Al Horford.