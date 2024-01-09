Holiday supplied 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 133-131 loss to the Pacers.

Holiday scored his most points since Dec. 20 and posted at least six assists and six rebounds in the same game for the ninth time this season. It was a solid bounce-back performance for the point guard, who averaged just 9.7 points over his previous three appearances. The move to Boston has significantly impacted Holiday's production in numerous categories, but he is averaging a career-high 6.5 rebounds per game.