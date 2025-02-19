Holiday (shoulder) will be available for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Holiday missed Boston's final four games before the All-Star break, but he's no longer showing up on the official injury report. With Holiday set to return, guys like Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Al Horford could see less minutes with Holiday likely to replace Horford in the starting lineup.
