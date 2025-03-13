Holiday tallied nine points (4-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and two assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 118-112 loss to the Thunder.

Since returning to action last Saturday in the Celtics' win over the Lakers after missing four consecutive games while recovering from mallet finger on his right hand, Holiday has logged three straight appearances of 30-plus minutes. As has been par for the course for most of the season, however, Holiday has taken on low usage rates in each of those contests, resulting in him averaging just 8.7 points and 2.3 assists per game during that stretch. Holiday still has some value as a streaming option for steals and three-pointers on light game days, but he no longer profiles as a must-roster player in most 12-team leagues at this stage of his career.