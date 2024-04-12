Holiday (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday, Jayson Tatum (knee), Jaylen Brown (hand), Derrick White (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Al Horford (toe) are all questionable. Even if all of Boston's regulars suit up, they may not play their usual minutes. Holiday has appeared in eight straight matchups, averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 30.9 minutes per game.