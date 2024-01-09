Holiday is questionable to play Wednesday against Minnesota due to a right elbow sprain.

Holiday initially suffered the sprain at the end of December, but he has missed only one contest despite being consistently featured on the injury report. He'll enter Wednesday coming off a day of rest following a 38-minute workload during Monday's loss to Indiana, which likely puts Holiday on track to be available. However, Wednesday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set for Boston, meaning the Celtics may opt to be cautious.