Holiday is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to a right elbow sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday played 44 minutes during Thursday's overtime win over Detroit, but he emerged from the contest with an elbow issue. Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (back) are also questionable, while Al Horford (rest) and Kristaps Porzingis (calf/rest) are not expected to suit up, leaving Boston's rotation in serious flux heading into Friday's showdown.