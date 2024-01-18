Holiday logged 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-7 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 victory over the Spurs.

The veteran guard scored 22 for the second straight game, tying his season high. Holiday's offensive contributions have declined in Boston as he defers to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on most nights, but he's produced at least 20 points in five of his last 14 games, averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 boards, 4.9 assists, 2.5 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch as he gets more comfortable with the Celtics.