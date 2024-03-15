Holiday ended with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-112 victory over the Suns.

Holiday registered double-digit assists for the fourth time this season as he left the scoring responsibilities to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford in Thursday's win. Holiday doesn't need to score or even facilitate as much as he did to be effective on a night-to-night basis, highlighted by his plus-26 point differential which was tied for best on the team with Tatum. Holiday is efficient in his limited shot opportunities and has shot 50.0 percent or better in nine of his last 10 games.