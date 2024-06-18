Holiday logged 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 106-88 victory over the Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Holiday has been incredible for the Celtics in five NBA Finals games, averaging 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. The 34-year-old proved to be a crucial addition to the Celtics in winning Banner No. 18, Holiday's second NBA Championship in just four years. The defensive mastermind averaged 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks while shooting 50.3 percent from the field across 19 playoff games.