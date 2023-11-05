Holiday posted 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one block across 40 minutes in Saturday's 124-114 win in Brooklyn.

With fellow starter Derrick White (personal), the Celtics went big with Holiday as the lone guard in the starting lineup. He was the perfect field general for the C's, distributing 10 dimes while controlling the pace of the game. The Nets, who were missing center Nic Claxton (ankle), played small ball almost the entire game and tried to force a quick pace. Holiday played quick when appropriate. But he also slowed things down to leverage Boston's size advantage with key passes inside to Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet. If White doesn't play in Monday's game at Minnesota, expect another big assist night from Holiday.