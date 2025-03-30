Holiday racked up 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-111 victory over San Antonio.

The veteran guard delivered his best scoring effort since March 14, and just his second game with 20-plus points since the calendar flipped to 2025. Holiday's 11.1 points per game this season is his lowest output since he was a teenage rookie in 2009-10, but he remains a key part of Boston's rotation when healthy.