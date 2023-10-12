Holiday had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 112-101 preseason win over the 76ers.

Holiday has yet to share expanded minutes with Jayson Tatum (rest) and Jaylen Brown (rest) in the preseason, but it's not like he will need too much of an adjustment as one of the best floor generals in the league. He was efficient in this one and continues to profile as a solid two-way player for Boston once the regular season rolls around. However, his scoring contributions will likely be secondary since he'll be the fourth go-to player behind Tatum, Brown and possibly Kristaps Porzingis.