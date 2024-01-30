Holiday supplied 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 118-112 victory over the Pelicans.

Holiday reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 17, and while scoring isn't a primary source of his fantasy value, these performances certainly boost his stock a bit. The veteran guard might hold a secondary role in an offensive scheme where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the way, but he still averages 13.6 points per game in January. Plus, he has scored in double digits in six of his last eight appearances.