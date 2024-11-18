Share Video

Holiday (knee) will play Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Holiday missed his first game of the season Saturday against the Raptors due to left knee tendinopathy, though the absence was believed to be a precaution. Holiday has had a slow start to the campaign, averaging 12.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers.

