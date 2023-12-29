Holiday (elbow) will play in Friday's game against the Raptors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Holiday's availability is a huge relief to Boston, as they will be without Jayson Tatum (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (rest) and Al Horford (rest) on Friday. In addition to Holiday, Jaylen Brown was also given the green light to play after carrying a lower back contusion, and both players figure to see heavy usage against the Raptors.