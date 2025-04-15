Holiday (finger) had the cast removed on his right pinky finger ahead of Sunday's game against an opponent that has yet to be determined, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
Holiday has been wearing a cast on his right pinky finger for six weeks. The veteran guard admits it feels weird moving the finger after having a cast on it for so long, but this is great news for the Celtics heading into the first round of the postseason.
