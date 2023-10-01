Holiday was traded to the Celtics by the Trail Blazers on Sunday in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As expected, Holiday, who was traded to Portland by Milwaukee in exchange for Damian Lillard on Wednesday, has been shipped to a contender. In Boston, Holiday finds himself essentially replacing Marcus Smart, who was flipped for Kristaps Porzingis this offseason. The Celtics have been busy this offseason, revamping the assets around Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and their rotation appears clustered at the moment. Derrick White, Al Horford, Holiday, Brown, Tatum and Porzingis would all be everyday starters on other teams, but one will have to settle for a sixth-man role to start 2023-24. Either way, those six players figure to be on the court as much as possible, though Tatum and Brown figure to dominate the playmaking opportunities. Holiday still has a high fantasy floor due to his defensive skills, but his offensive production may take a hit with the move.