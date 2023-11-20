Holiday amassed seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

This was a dud by Holiday's usual standards, but his lack of steals is a worrying trend. He's on pace to average 0.5 steals per game, and that would be a career-low mark by a mile, as he has never averaged fewer than 1.1 per game.