Holiday supplied 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 101-100 victory over Sacramento.

Holiday delivered a performance that warrants very little attention, basically summing up his season. While he has been a solid 12-team asset, his production on both ends of the floor has been well short of what managers had expected. At this point in his career, his impact in real life is far greater than in fantasy.