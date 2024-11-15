Holiday (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Holiday is dealing with left knee tendinopathy and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. If the veteran point guard is unable to suit up, Payton Pritchard will likely see an increased role.
