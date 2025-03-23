Holiday (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Following Friday's win against the Jazz, Holiday could miss Sunday's matchup with the Trail Blazers with a shoulder issue. If the veteran guard can't play, the Celtics will likely turn to Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to shoulder the load in the backcourt in Portland.
