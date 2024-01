Holiday is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right elbow sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday suffered the elbow sprain at the end of December but continues to play through the issue, missing only one game despite being a regular on the injury report. Over his last eight appearances, Holiday has averaged 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 31.1 minutes per game.