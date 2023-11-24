Holiday (ankle) was downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game in Orlando, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
The 33-year-old was initially considered probable for Friday's contest, but his ankle sprain has apparently worsened since the release of Thursday's injury report. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard should handle point duties if Holiday is sidelined as expected.
