Holiday finished Sunday's 140-88 victory over the Warriors with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes.

With the Celtics embarrassing the Warriors in a 140-88 route, Holiday took an early seat on the bench during the third quarter and did not return for the remainder of the game. He'll be fresh heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, and managers can anticipate a more robust stat line, as long as that one doesn't also turn into a massive blowout.