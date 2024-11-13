Holiday amassed eight points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 117-116 loss to the Hawks.
Holiday delivered a passive eight points, continuing what has been a modest start to the season. Now firmly in the veteran class, Holiday's real-life impact far outweighs his numbers. While he will still occasionally have an offensive outburst, his days of being a consistent scorer are behind him.
