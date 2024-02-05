Holiday ended with seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 win over the Grizzlies.

Even with Jaylen Brown (back) sidelined, Holiday wasn't able to score in double figures for a second straight game. He's averaging his fewest points per game since his rookie season, and outside of a career-high 6.0 rebounds per game, Holiday is averaging near career-low marks in every major category. The point guard still does enough on a nightly basis to warrant a roster spot, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to be a top-30 option like he's been in previous years.