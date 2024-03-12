Holiday (knee) isn't listed on Boston's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday sat out Monday's win over the Trail Blazers but will return to action for the second night of a back-to-back set. With Jaylen Brown (back/pelvis) sidelined, Holiday could be in store for elevated usage. Over his last seven appearances, Holiday has averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.9 minutes per game.