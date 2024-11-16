Holiday (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Holiday is dealing with left knee tendinopathy, and the injury will cause him to miss a game for the first time this season. Payton Pritchard, who has been excellent off the bench in 2024-25, could move into a starting role Saturday, while Holiday's next chance to play will come against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.